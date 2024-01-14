Lane leads Northwestern State against Houston Christian after 20-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (3-11, 1-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-13, 1-2 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (3-11, 1-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-13, 1-2 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Jimel Lane scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 97-71 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Demons are 3-3 on their home court. Northwestern State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 1-2 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian has a 0-6 record against opponents above .500.

Northwestern State scores 70.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 82.8 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 70.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 80.8 Northwestern State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 15.7 points. Braelon Bush is averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

Marcus Greene is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Huskies. Jay Alvarez is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

