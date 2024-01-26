Lane and Delaware host Towson

Towson Tigers (12-8, 5-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-8, 4-3 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Towson Tigers (12-8, 5-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-8, 4-3 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on the Towson Tigers after Niels Lane scored 22 points in Delaware’s 90-71 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 5-2 in home games. Delaware is second in the CAA with 15.1 assists per game led by Jalun Trent averaging 3.8.

The Tigers are 5-2 against CAA opponents. Towson is the best team in the CAA giving up just 64.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Delaware averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Delaware gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavan Reilly averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Jyare Davis is shooting 49.6% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games for Delaware.

Charles Thompson is averaging 8.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

