Lance Jones, Zach Edey lead No. 2 Purdue over Michigan 99-67

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Lance Jones scored a season-high 24 points and Zach Edey added 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 2 Purdue to a 99-67 rout of Michigan on Tuesday night.

Jones, a fifth-year transfer from Southern Illinois, sank 5-of-9 3-point shots for the Boilermakers (18-2, 7-2 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight game. Purdue’s Braden Smith contributed 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Jaelin Llewellyn led Michigan (7-12, 2-6) with 16 points. Terrance Williams II and George Washington III each scored 10 points. The Wolverines connected on just 34% of its shots.

The Boilermakers made 14-of-21 3-pointers for 67% and shot 52% overall. Purdue freshman Myles Colvin hit all three of his 3-point attempts in the second half, finishing with nine points.

Fletcher Loyer opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and ended the first half by hitting another 3-pointer with 3 seconds left. Those were Loyer’s only points in the first half but it set the tone for Purdue’s 49-25 halftime lead. In between, the Boilermakers, who never trailed, dominated despite a show start by Edey, who was 2-of-7 from the field in the first half.

The Boilermakers shot 47% in the first half while holding the Wolverines to 29%. Purdue didn’t commit a turnover in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines, who have lost seven of their last eight, never really posed a threat to the Boilermakers. Michigan couldn’t get in a rhythm offensively.

Purdue: The most impressive stats for the Boilermakers was its 3-point efficiency. Seven different players made a 3-pointer. Purdue must now prepare for a trip to Rutgers, where the Boilermakers have lost the last three meetings.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Iowa on Saturday.

Purdue: At Rutgers on Sunday.

