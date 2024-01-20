Lamar visits Alvarez and Houston Christian

Lamar Cardinals (9-8, 3-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (3-12, 1-3 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (9-8, 3-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (3-12, 1-3 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Jay Alvarez scored 28 points in Houston Christian’s 69-64 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Huskies have gone 2-3 at home. Houston Christian is ninth in college basketball with 41.7 points in the paint led by Alvarez averaging 9.3.

The Cardinals are 3-1 against conference opponents. Lamar has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Houston Christian is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Houston Christian have averaged.

The Huskies and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Huskies. Dominic Capriotti is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Terry Anderson is averaging 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. BB Knight is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.