Lamar takes home win streak into matchup with Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-10, 1-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-9, 3-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Texas A&M-Commerce looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Cardinals are 6-1 in home games. Lamar is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 1-3 in Southland play. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Lamar averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 73.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 76.9 Lamar gives up to opponents.

The Cardinals and Lions square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Pryor is averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Adam Hamilton is averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Alonzo Dodd is averaging 5.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

