Lamar scores 27 as Florida A&M holds off Jackson State 88-86

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Keith Lamar scored 27 points and Florida A&M held off Jackson State 88-86 on Monday night.

Lamar shot 11 for 14 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line for the Rattlers (4-14, 2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Chatman made two 3-pointers and scored 15. Shannon Grant shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points, adding eight rebounds.

Chase Adams scored a career-high 35, sinking 7 of 10 from 3-point range, to lead the Tigers (8-12, 4-3). Ken Evans totaled 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Zeke Cook scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

