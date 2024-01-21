Lamar puts home win streak on the line against Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-10, 1-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-9, 3-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-10, 1-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-9, 3-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Texas A&M-Commerce trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Cardinals are 6-1 on their home court. Lamar ranks third in the Southland with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 4.2.

The Lions are 1-3 in conference games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Lamar averages 81.2 points, 8.2 more per game than the 73.0 Texas A&M-Commerce allows. Texas A&M-Commerce has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Pryor is averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Hamilton is averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging 14.1 points for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

