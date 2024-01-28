Lamar puts home win streak on the line against New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (7-13, 2-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (11-9, 5-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (7-13, 2-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (11-9, 5-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts New Orleans looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Cardinals have gone 8-1 at home. Lamar averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Chris Pryor with 3.5.

The Privateers are 2-5 in conference matchups. New Orleans gives up 79.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.0 points per game.

Lamar scores 80.6 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 79.7 New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Lamar gives up.

The Cardinals and Privateers meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is shooting 46.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Cardinals. BB Knight is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Jordan Johnson is shooting 40.5% and averaging 22.0 points for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.