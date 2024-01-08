Lamar hosts conference foe Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-7, 1-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -7; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Anderson and the Lamar Cardinals host Sky Wicks and the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Lamar Cardinals are 5-1 on their home court. Lamar averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are 0-1 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lamar averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Lamar gives up.

The Lamar Cardinals and Incarnate Word Cardinals match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: BB Knight is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lamar Cardinals, while averaging 11.3 points. Adam Hamilton is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Elijah Davis is averaging 5.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Incarnate Word Cardinals. Wicks is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lamar Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Incarnate Word Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.