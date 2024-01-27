Lamar hosts Caldwell and SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (7-12, 2-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (10-9, 4-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (7-12, 2-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (10-9, 4-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the Lamar Cardinals after Nick Caldwell scored 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 71-62 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cardinals are 7-1 in home games. Lamar is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 2-4 in Southland play. SE Louisiana ranks ninth in the Southland with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Roger McFarlane averaging 8.0.

Lamar’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 67.0 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 76.3 Lamar allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Pryor is averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Terry Anderson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Roscoe Eastmond is averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Lions. Caldwell is averaging 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.