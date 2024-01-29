Lamar and New Orleans meet for conference showdown

New Orleans Privateers (7-13, 2-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (11-9, 5-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

New Orleans Privateers (7-13, 2-5 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (11-9, 5-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -9; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Terry Anderson and the Lamar Cardinals host Jordan Johnson and the New Orleans Privateers in Southland action.

The Cardinals are 8-1 on their home court. Lamar is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Privateers are 2-5 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Lamar scores 80.6 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 79.7 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 42.3% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The Cardinals and Privateers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: BB Knight is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.1 points. Chris Pryor is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Johnson is averaging 22 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

