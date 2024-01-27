Lakhin, Cincinnati Bearcats to host Sellers and the UCF Knights

UCF Knights (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-6, 2-4 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UCF Knights (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-6, 2-4 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -7; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylin Sellers and the UCF Knights take on Viktor Lakhin and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.

The Bearcats are 11-2 on their home court. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Knights are 3-3 in conference matchups. UCF is fifth in the Big 12 with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ibrahima Diallo averaging 4.3.

Cincinnati’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The Bearcats and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Day Day Thomas is averaging 10.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Sellers is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.