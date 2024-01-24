Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Lafayette wins 70-44 over Loyola

Lafayette wins 70-44 over Loyola

The Associated Press

January 24, 2024, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Eric Sondberg scored 14 points and Lafayette defeat Loyola 70-44 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight victory.

Sondberg also added six rebounds for the Leopards (8-12, 7-0 Patriot League). Kyle Jenkins scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Luka Savicevic shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Deon Perry led the Greyhounds (3-17, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, four assists and two steals. Alonso Faure added 12 points for Loyola. In addition, Golden Dike finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up