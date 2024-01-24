Lafayette visits Perry and Loyola (MD)

Lafayette Leopards (7-12, 6-0 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-16, 1-5 Patriot League) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lafayette Leopards (7-12, 6-0 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (3-16, 1-5 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -3; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces the Lafayette Leopards after Deon Perry scored 26 points in Loyola (MD)’s 86-78 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Greyhounds are 1-6 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Leopards are 6-0 in conference games. Lafayette has a 2-12 record against teams over .500.

Loyola (MD)’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Loyola (MD) gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Justin Vander Baan is scoring 9.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Leopards. Mark Butler is averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Leopards: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.