Lafayette visits Colgate after Smith’s 25-point game

Lafayette Leopards (3-12, 2-0 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (3-12, 2-0 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces the Lafayette Leopards after Braeden Smith scored 25 points in Colgate’s 80-72 win over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Raiders are 4-1 in home games. Colgate is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leopards are 2-0 in Patriot League play. Lafayette allows 68.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.0 points per game.

Colgate makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Lafayette averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Colgate allows.

The Raiders and Leopards square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Moffatt averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Smith is averaging 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Eric Sondberg is shooting 43.6% and averaging 9.5 points for the Leopards. Devin Hines is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.