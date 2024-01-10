Lafayette visits Colgate after Smith’s 25-point game

Lafayette Leopards (3-12, 2-0 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (3-12, 2-0 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (8-7, 2-0 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -12.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Braeden Smith scored 25 points in Colgate’s 80-72 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Raiders are 4-1 on their home court. Colgate has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Leopards have gone 2-0 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette gives up 68.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.0 points per game.

Colgate’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Colgate gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Moffatt is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 10.4 points. Smith is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Eric Sondberg is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 9.5 points. Justin Vander Baan is averaging 8.1 points and 2.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.