Lafayette takes on American in conference showdown

American Eagles (11-10, 5-3 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (8-13, 7-1 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

American Eagles (11-10, 5-3 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (8-13, 7-1 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes Lafayette and American will play on Wednesday.

The Leopards have gone 4-5 in home games. Lafayette averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 5-3 against Patriot League opponents. American is ninth in the Patriot League with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 4.5.

Lafayette’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game American gives up. American has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

The Leopards and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Butler is averaging 7.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Leopards.

Elijah Stephens is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 7-3, averaging 62.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.