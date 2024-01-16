Lafayette Leopards take on the Holy Cross Crusaders, look for 5th straight win

Lafayette Leopards (5-12, 4-0 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-13, 1-3 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (5-12, 4-0 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (4-13, 1-3 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Leopards take on Holy Cross.

The Crusaders have gone 1-4 at home. Holy Cross has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Leopards have gone 4-0 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette is 2-12 against opponents over .500.

Holy Cross scores 65.5 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 67.8 Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 60.2 points per game, 15.7 fewer points than the 75.9 Holy Cross allows to opponents.

The Crusaders and Leopards square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Octave is averaging 15 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Mark Butler is averaging 7.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Leopards. Justin Vander Baan is averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

