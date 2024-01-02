Lafayette hosts Scovens and Army

Army Black Knights (4-9) at Lafayette Leopards (1-12) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Lafayette…

Army Black Knights (4-9) at Lafayette Leopards (1-12)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Lafayette Leopards after Josh Scovens scored 20 points in Army’s 58-50 victory over the U.S. Merchant Marine Mariners.

The Leopards are 1-4 on their home court. Lafayette is sixth in the Patriot League with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Jenkins averaging 1.4.

The Black Knights are 1-4 on the road. Army is second in the Patriot League giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Lafayette averages 58.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 63.4 Army allows. Army averages 61.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 71.5 Lafayette allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Butler is averaging six points and 3.6 assists for the Leopards. Eric Sondberg is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Ryan Curry is averaging 10.2 points for the Black Knights. Scovens is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.