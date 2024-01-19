Lafayette hosts Forrest and Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (6-12, 3-2 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (6-12, 5-0 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bucknell Bison (6-12, 3-2 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (6-12, 5-0 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays the Lafayette Leopards after Jack Forrest scored 26 points in Bucknell’s 73-57 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Leopards have gone 3-4 in home games. Lafayette is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bison are 3-2 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lafayette scores 60.9 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 71.3 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Lafayette allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Vander Baan is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Leopards. Mark Butler is averaging 10.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Josh Bascoe is averaging 9.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Bison. Forrest is averaging 18 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

