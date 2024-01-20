Lafayette hosts Bucknell after Forrest’s 26-point game

Bucknell Bison (6-12, 3-2 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (6-12, 5-0 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bucknell Bison (6-12, 3-2 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (6-12, 5-0 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -2.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell plays the Lafayette Leopards after Jack Forrest scored 26 points in Bucknell’s 73-57 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Leopards are 3-4 on their home court. Lafayette is fourth in the Patriot League with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 3.9.

The Bison are 3-2 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is ninth in the Patriot League scoring 26.6 points per game in the paint led by Noah Williamson averaging 7.2.

Lafayette is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 65.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 67.8 Lafayette gives up.

The Leopards and Bison meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vander Baan is averaging 9.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Leopards. Mark Butler is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Forrest is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Williamson is averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.