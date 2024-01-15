La Salle visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Reynolds’ 26-point game

La Salle Explorers (10-7, 1-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-6, 0-3 A-10) Philadelphia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

La Salle Explorers (10-7, 1-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-6, 0-3 A-10)

Philadelphia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -11.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays the La Salle Explorers after Erik Reynolds II scored 26 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 78-75 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Hawks are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 scoring 77.9 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Explorers are 1-3 in A-10 play. La Salle has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 77.9 points, 5.1 more per game than the 72.8 La Salle gives up. La Salle has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Explorers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 18.1 points. Lynn Greer III is shooting 44.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.