La Salle visits Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

La Salle Explorers (10-7, 1-3 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-6, 0-3 A-10)

Philadelphia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the La Salle Explorers after Erik Reynolds II scored 26 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 78-75 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Hawks have gone 7-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks seventh in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Explorers are 1-3 in A-10 play. La Salle is fifth in the A-10 scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 77.9 points, 5.1 more per game than the 72.8 La Salle allows. La Salle averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The Hawks and Explorers meet Monday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is averaging 18.1 points for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Jhamir Brickus is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Explorers. Khalil Brantley is averaging 13 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

