La Salle visits Fordham following Medor’s 24-point game

La Salle Explorers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

La Salle Explorers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays the La Salle Explorers after Japhet Medor scored 24 points in Fordham’s 119-113 overtime win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams are 4-4 on their home court. Fordham is the A-10 leader with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 3.3.

The Explorers are 0-1 in A-10 play. La Salle averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Fordham averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 76.7 points per game, 2.8 more than the 73.9 Fordham allows to opponents.

The Rams and Explorers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Medor is averaging 13 points and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 10.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 33.7% over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Explorers. Andres Marrero is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

