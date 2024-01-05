La Salle visits Fordham after Medor’s 24-point outing

La Salle Explorers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on the La Salle Explorers after Japhet Medor scored 24 points in Fordham’s 119-113 overtime victory against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams are 4-4 in home games. Fordham averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Explorers are 0-1 in conference games. La Salle scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Fordham averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 76.7 points per game, 2.8 more than the 73.9 Fordham gives up.

The Rams and Explorers face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Medor is averaging 13 points and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Jhamir Brickus is averaging 14.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Explorers. Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

