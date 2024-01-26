La Salle takes on George Washington on 4-game skid

La Salle Explorers (10-9, 1-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-5, 3-3 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (10-9, 1-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-5, 3-3 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle heads into the matchup with George Washington as losers of four in a row.

The Revolutionaries are 11-1 on their home court. George Washington is fourth in college basketball with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Maximus Edwards averaging 6.0.

The Explorers are 1-5 in A-10 play. La Salle is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

George Washington is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.9% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle averages 73.7 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 75.8 George Washington gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is averaging 17.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Revolutionaries. Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Daeshon Shepherd is averaging 10 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Explorers. Andres Marrero is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.