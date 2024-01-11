Kyle leads South Dakota State against St. Thomas after 21-point performance

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-5, 2-0 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-5, 2-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after William Kyle III scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 89-61 win over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Tommies are 7-0 on their home court. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Raheem Anthony leads the Tommies with 4.8 boards.

The Jackrabbits are 1-0 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Mayo averaging 5.4.

St. Thomas scores 72.2 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 70.4 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game St. Thomas gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Nau averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

Mayo is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.8 points for the Jackrabbits. Kalen Garry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.