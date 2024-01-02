Krikke leads Iowa against No. 21 Wisconsin after 20-point performance

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -6; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers after Ben Krikke scored 20 points in Iowa’s 103-74 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Badgers are 6-1 in home games. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Hawkeyes have gone 0-2 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Payton Sandfort averaging 5.5.

Wisconsin’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Iowa allows. Iowa averages 22.9 more points per game (87.8) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (64.9).

The Badgers and Hawkeyes meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 61.3% over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Sandfort is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds. Krikke is shooting 60.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

