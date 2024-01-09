Kortright scores 26 as Rhode Island knocks off Davidson 79-74

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Luis Kortright scored 26 points as Rhode Island beat Davidson 79-74 on Tuesday night. Kortright also…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Luis Kortright scored 26 points as Rhode Island beat Davidson 79-74 on Tuesday night.

Kortright also contributed five assists for the Rams (8-7, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). David Fuchs scored 10 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added 11 rebounds. Jaden House finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

David Skogman led the Wildcats (10-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Reed Bailey added 19 points for Davidson. In addition, Bobby Durkin had 14 points, four assists and two steals.

Rhode Island went into the half ahead of Davidson 38-34. Kortright scored 13 points in the half. Rhode Island took the lead for good with 12:19 left in the second half on a layup from Kortright to make it a 53-51 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

