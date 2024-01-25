Kopa’s 20 lead LIU over Stonehill 63-60

NEW YORK (AP) — Tana Kopa scored 20 points as LIU beat Stonehill 63-60 on Thursday night. Kopa added seven…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tana Kopa scored 20 points as LIU beat Stonehill 63-60 on Thursday night.

Kopa added seven rebounds for the Sharks (4-14, 3-3 Northeast Conference). Tai Strickland scored 18 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the foul line. Eric Acker was 4-of-11 shooting (0 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Skyhawks (2-20, 0-7) were led by Max Zegarowski, who recorded 12 points and seven rebounds. Stonehill also got 12 points and five assists from Todd Brogna. Tony Felder also had 11 points and three steals. The Skyhawks extended their losing streak to nine straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

