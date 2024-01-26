Kopa and LIU host Le Moyne

Long Island Sharks (4-14, 3-3 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (8-11, 3-2 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (4-14, 3-3 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (8-11, 3-2 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on the Le Moyne Dolphins after Tana Kopa scored 20 points in LIU’s 63-60 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Dolphins are 5-2 on their home court. Le Moyne is fifth in the NEC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaiyem Cleary averaging 4.4.

The Sharks are 3-3 in NEC play. LIU gives up 77.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.2 points per game.

Le Moyne scores 74.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 77.7 LIU allows. LIU averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Le Moyne allows.

The Dolphins and Sharks face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleary is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

R.J. Greene is averaging 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.