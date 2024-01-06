Kolek and the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles visit conference foe Seton Hall

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12…

Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Kolek and the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles take on Kadary Richmond and the Seton Hall Pirates in Big East action.

The Pirates have gone 7-1 at home. Seton Hall averages 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 against Big East opponents. Marquette scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Seton Hall makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Marquette averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Seton Hall gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Pirates. Dre Davis is averaging 14.0 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Kolek is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.