Koehler leads Weber State against Eastern Washington after 21-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the Eastern Washington Eagles after Dyson Koehler scored 21 points in Weber State’s 69-66 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 at home. Weber State scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 3-0 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Weber State scores 75.8 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 72.3 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Weber State allows.

The Wildcats and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 19.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Koehler is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Cedric Coward is shooting 52.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Dane Erikstrup is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.