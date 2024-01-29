Live Radio
Knight scores 23 to lead Lamar to 98-73 romp over New Orleans

The Associated Press

January 29, 2024, 10:43 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — BB Knight scored 23 points to lead Lamar over New Orleans 98-73 on Monday night.

Knight shot 8 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (12-9, 6-2 Southland Conference). Errol White added 16 points and nine rebounds. Chris Pryor scored 13.

Tyson Jackson led the way for the Privateers (7-14, 2-6) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Johnson scored 16. Jamond Vincent totaled11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

