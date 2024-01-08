Knell and No. 12 BYU host No. 18 Baylor

BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 BYU plays the No. 18 Baylor Bears after Trevin Knell scored 27 points in BYU’s 71-60 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bears are 8-0 in home games. Baylor has a 9-1 record against teams above .500.

The Cougars have gone 0-1 against Big 12 opponents. BYU scores 88.2 points while outscoring opponents by 26.0 points per game.

Baylor makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). BYU has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Cougars match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Bears. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Knell averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

