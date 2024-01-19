Knecht leads No. 6 Tennessee against Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-4, 3-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-5, 4-0 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (13-4, 3-1 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee hosts the Alabama Crimson Tide after Dalton Knecht scored 39 points in Tennessee’s 85-66 win against the Florida Gators.

The Volunteers are 9-0 in home games. Tennessee has a 12-4 record against teams over .500.

The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in conference matchups. Alabama is fifth in the SEC with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 5.8.

Tennessee averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Crimson Tide match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Zakai Zeigler is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Mark Sears is averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Crimson Tide. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.