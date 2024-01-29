Knecht leads No. 5 Tennessee against South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-4, 5-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-4, 5-1 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks after Dalton Knecht scored 32 points in Tennessee’s 75-62 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Volunteers have gone 10-0 at home. Tennessee has a 13-4 record against teams over .500.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-2 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee scores 79.5 points, 15.0 more per game than the 64.5 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 7.1 more points per game (73.2) than Tennessee gives up to opponents (66.1).

The Volunteers and Gamecocks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

