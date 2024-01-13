Knecht leads No. 5 Tennessee against Georgia after 28-point showing

Tennessee Volunteers (11-4, 1-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (11-4, 1-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -7.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Tennessee faces the Georgia Bulldogs after Dalton Knecht scored 28 points in Tennessee’s 77-72 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 at home. Georgia ranks fourth in the SEC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 5.0.

The Volunteers are 1-1 in SEC play. Tennessee averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Georgia makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Tennessee averages 9.2 more points per game (78.3) than Georgia gives up (69.1).

The Bulldogs and Volunteers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Justin Hill is averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Knecht is shooting 46.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 78.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.