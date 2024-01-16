Klesmit and No. 11 Wisconsin host Penn State

Wisconsin Badgers (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-9, 2-4 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 9…

Wisconsin Badgers (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-9, 2-4 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -6; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after Max Klesmit scored 24 points in Wisconsin’s 71-63 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-2 at home. Penn State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Badgers are 5-0 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin has an 11-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Penn State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Nittany Lions and Badgers face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 12.8 points, 4.9 assists and three steals for the Nittany Lions. Kanye Clary is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Badgers. AJ Storr is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Badgers: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.