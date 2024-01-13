Live Radio
Kitenge’s 25 lead Louisiana past Arkansas State 84-77

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 6:53 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Hosana Kitenge had 25 points in Louisiana’s 84-77 win against Arkansas State on Saturday night.

Kitenge also contributed seven rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). Kobe Julien was 8 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 20 points. Themus Fulks had 16 points and shot 6 of 16 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Caleb Fields led the way for the Red Wolves (7-10, 3-2) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Izaiyah Nelson added 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Arkansas State. In addition, Taryn Todd had 12 points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Louisiana visits Texas State and Arkansas Statetakes on Southern Miss on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

