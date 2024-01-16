Kitenge and Louisiana host Texas State

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-10, 1-4 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-10, 1-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Texas State Bobcats after Hosana Kitenge scored 25 points in Louisiana’s 84-77 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Bobcats are 3-2 in home games. Texas State is fourth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Texas State scores 70.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 72.4 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Dawson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Tyler Morgan is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Kobe Julien is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

