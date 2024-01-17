Kitenge and Louisiana host Texas State

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-10, 1-4 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-10, 1-4 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the Texas State Bobcats after Hosana Kitenge scored 25 points in Louisiana’s 84-77 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Bobcats are 3-2 on their home court. Texas State has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-3 in conference matchups. Louisiana is eighth in the Sun Belt with 13.5 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 4.7.

Texas State scores 70.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 72.4 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 6.4 more points per game (76.8) than Texas State allows (70.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Love is scoring 11.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bobcats.

Kobe Julien is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

