King, Woods spark Northeastern to 84-72 victory over Elon

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Rashad King had 22 points, Harold Woods scored 20 and Northeastern beat Elon 84-72 on Saturday night.

King was 7 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Huskies (8-11, 3-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Woods was 9 of 14 from the floor and had six rebounds. Masai Troutman had 17 points and was 6 of 8 shooting (4 for 4 from 3-point range).

Max Mackinnon finished with 20 points for the Phoenix (8-11, 1-5). LA Pratt added 16 points for Elon. Nick Dorn also had 11 points.

