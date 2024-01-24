King scores 32, Richmond knocks off George Washington 82-74

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jordan King’s 32 points led Richmond over George Washington 82-74 on Wednesday night. King added five…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jordan King’s 32 points led Richmond over George Washington 82-74 on Wednesday night.

King added five rebounds for the Spiders (14-5, 6-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isaiah Bigelow scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Delonnie Hunt had 12 points and shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Spiders extended their winning streak to nine games.

Garrett Johnson finished with 17 points for the Revolutionaries (14-5, 3-3). James Bishop added 15 points for George Washington. Darren Buchanan Jr. also had 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

King’s 15-point second half helped Richmond close out the eight-point victory.

