King scores 31, Richmond defeats George Mason 77-70

King added five rebounds and five steals for the Spiders (11-5, 3-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isaiah Bigelow added 12 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Delonnie Hunt was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The Spiders picked up their sixth straight win.

The Patriots (13-4, 2-2) were led by Darius Maddox, who recorded 18 points. Amari Kelly added 13 points and six rebounds for George Mason. Ronald Polite also had 13 points and six assists.

