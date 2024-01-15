King leads Richmond against Duquesne

Richmond Spiders (11-5, 3-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-6, 0-3 A-10) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays…

Richmond Spiders (11-5, 3-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-6, 0-3 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays the Duquesne Dukes after Jordan King scored 31 points in Richmond’s 77-70 win against the George Mason Patriots.

The Dukes have gone 6-2 in home games. Duquesne ranks seventh in the A-10 with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Jimmy Clark III averaging 7.3.

The Spiders are 3-0 in A-10 play. Richmond ranks second in the A-10 with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Bigelow averaging 5.4.

Duquesne makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Richmond averages 73.4 points per game, 4.0 more than the 69.4 Duquesne allows.

The Dukes and Spiders square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dukes. Clark is averaging 15 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Bigelow is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spiders. King is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

