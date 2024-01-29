King, Harris help North Carolina Central edge Delaware State 69-66

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 22 points, Ja’Darius Harris scored 21 and North Carolina Central held off Delaware…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 22 points, Ja’Darius Harris scored 21 and North Carolina Central held off Delaware State 69-66 on Monday night.

King added five rebounds for the Eagles (12-8, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Harris hit two 3-pointers. Fred Cleveland Jr. totaled 11 points and six rebounds.

The Hornets (10-11, 3-2) were led in scoring by Jevin Muniz, who finished with 24 points. Khyrie Staten added 11 points and two steals. Wesley Oba finished with seven points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.