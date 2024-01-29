Live Radio
King, Harris help North Carolina Central edge Delaware State 69-66

The Associated Press

January 29, 2024, 10:43 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 22 points, Ja’Darius Harris scored 21 and North Carolina Central held off Delaware State 69-66 on Monday night.

King added five rebounds for the Eagles (12-8, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Harris hit two 3-pointers. Fred Cleveland Jr. totaled 11 points and six rebounds.

The Hornets (10-11, 3-2) were led in scoring by Jevin Muniz, who finished with 24 points. Khyrie Staten added 11 points and two steals. Wesley Oba finished with seven points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

