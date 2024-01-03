King and Tulane host Rice

Rice Owls (6-7) at Tulane Green Wave (9-3) New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -8.5;…

Rice Owls (6-7) at Tulane Green Wave (9-3)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -8.5; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the Rice Owls after Kolby King scored 22 points in Tulane’s 94-64 win over the Dillard Bleu Devils.

The Green Wave are 7-1 on their home court. Tulane scores 89.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Rice is fifth in the AAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 4.8.

Tulane makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Rice averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Tulane gives up.

The Green Wave and Owls square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross is averaging 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Tulane.

Travis Evee is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Owls. Keanu Dawes is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 89.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.