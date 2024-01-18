Kiki Jefferson, Jayda Curry lead No. 13 Louisville to 81-64 win over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kiki Jefferson had 17 points and eight assists, Jayda Curry scored 16 and No, 13 Louisville…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kiki Jefferson had 17 points and eight assists, Jayda Curry scored 16 and No, 13 Louisville beat Clemson 81-64 Thursday night for its sixth win in a row.

Olivia Cochran scored 12 points and Sydney Taylor added 11 with eight rebounds for Louisville (16-2, 5-0 ACC), which has won 12 of its last 13.

Dayshanette Harris made 9 of 14 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 27 points and seven assists for Clemson (8-10, 1-5). The Tigers, who have lost five games in a row, made 5 of 25 (20%) from 3-point range.

Jefferson made a layup and followed with a 3-pointer 19 seconds later to give the Cardinals a 7-4 lead with 6:24 left in the first quarter and they led the rest of the way. Taylor scored eight points in a 16-4 run that made it a 13-point game when Jefferson capped the spurt with a layup almost five minutes later.

Harris converted a three-point play, Ruby Whitehorn added two free throws and Harris made a layup as Clemson scored seven of the first nine second-quarter points to trim its deficit to 28-20 about three minutes in. Curry scored all of Louisville’s points (two 3s, a layup — each assisted by Jefferson — and a putback) in a 10-1 run over the next three minutes and the Cardinals led by double figures the rest of the way.

Louisville shot 53% (31 of 59) and finished with 20 assists.

Whitehorn and Amari Robinson each scored 10 points for the Tigers.

Louisville wraps up a two-game road swing at No. 23 North Carolina on Jan. 25. Clemson plays the second of three consecutive games against ranked opponents Sunday at No. 14 Virginia Tech before returning home to play No. 4 N.C. State on Jan. 25.

