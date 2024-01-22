Kidd, Virginia Tech Hokies host the Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles (11-7, 2-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-7, 3-4 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (11-7, 2-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-7, 3-4 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lynn Kidd and the Virginia Tech Hokies host Quinten Post and the Boston College Eagles in ACC play.

The Hokies have gone 8-1 at home. Virginia Tech scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-5 in ACC play. Boston College is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Virginia Tech scores 73.7 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 73.0 Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 9.2 more points per game (77.3) than Virginia Tech allows to opponents (68.1).

The Hokies and Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is averaging 16.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Hokies. Kidd is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Post is averaging 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.